Airport ‘prime service’ for elderly, children

HYDERABAD

23 November 2021 19:50 IST

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has stated that its ‘GMR Prime’ guest services will help the aged, children, first-time travellers or anyone seeking quick passage to enjoy seamless service. From arrival at the airport, regardless of the airlines or class of travel, it provides express check-in, fast track security services, secured transit, assistance with luggage etc.

The facility with trained team is available for both domestic and international passengers during arrival, departures and transit, besides there is access to complimentary amenities in the lounge More details are available on ‘https://gmrprime.hyderabad.aero/departure-packages’, said a press release.

