Airport Metro to minimise acquisition of private properties

February 01, 2023 04:50 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) will be finalising the project alignment in such a manner that acquisition of private properties is either avoided or minimised to the extent technically feasible, said managing director N.V.S. Reddy on Sunday.

Metro pillars will be located in the central median of the widened service road from Nanakramguda junction to Telangana Police Academy to facilitate smooth flow of traffic on the service road. The road underpass of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be made use of by locating the stations closer, to enable easy access for passengers coming from different colonies and roads where large scale development is taking place.

Mr.Reddy was speaking after inspecting a 10-km stretch between Narsingi underpass (My Home Avatar junction) to Rajendranagar hillock, along with his senior engineers, for the likely alignment and placement of stations.

The MD said the metro viaduct will be planned without curves and gradients at identified places to facilitate future construction of additional stations to cater to the high rise commercial and residential buildings under construction in the vicinity of the corridor.

Skywalks and other pedestrian facilities will be made an integral part of station-planning to make Airport Metro a “success” from day one of its operation. Station access points will be dovetailed with the new cycle track being laid, for making use of it as an additional facility to reach the stations in an eco-friendly way.

Technical feasibility of easing the curves at a few locations is being examined to avoid speed restrictions and ensuring a smooth ride. Suitable open government lands near the corridor will be identified for the development of parking facilities for the stations and for establishing temporary casting yards to expedite the project.

HAML chief project manager B.Anand Mohan, general managers M.Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Rajendra Prasad Naik, superintendent engineer Y.Sayapu Reddy, DSP K.Srinath Reddy and other senior officers participated in the inspection.