Airport logistics and industrial park soon

GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Limited (GHAL), a subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), has announced a joint venture with ESR Hyderabad, a subsidiary under the Hong Kong headquartered ESR Cayman Limited, to develop a 66-acre logistics and industrial park here on Thursday.

ESR and GHAL have entered into definitive agreements with an equity interest of 70% and 30%, respectively, in the SPV, GMR Logistics Park Private Limited with total project outlay around ₹550 crore.

The JV proposes to develop a flagship airport-centric logistics and industrial park providing state-of-the-art facilities for warehousing and distribution centres.

The park will provide new-age facilities and amenities to occupiers and help attract investments and employment in the region. “This collaboration would set new standards for the warehousing and industrial real estate sector,” said CEO Airport Land Development, GMR Group, Aman Kapoor.

“The collaboration reiterates ESR’s strategic mission to strengthen our facilities and key positions across India. Hyderabad Airport facility is our latest investment to support national and global trade to and from Telangana. It will be a state-of-the-art facility showcasing smart, sustainable and human-centric design for local and global companies to capitalize on growth opportunities available in the market,” said Abhijit Malkani and Jai Mirpuri, country heads of ESR.