Airport duty free shop goes online

GMR led ‘Hyderabad Duty Free’ goes online with ‘Click & Collect’ service as part of their Omni-channel Strategy

HYDERABAD

12 November 2020 23:29 IST

International flyers can pre-book their choice of products online and collect it while taking the flight

Hyderabad Duty Free (HDF), a division of GMR Hospitality and Retail Limited that manages and operates duty free shops at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), launched an online “click & collect” facility on Thursday, allowing international passengers to pre-book their choice of products online and collect it while taking the flight through the airport.

The online platform is to make purchasing duty free products ‘safer’ during the COVID-19 pandemic for international flyers. Passengers wanting to avail this facility will first have to register themselves on HDF website www.hyderabaddutyfree.com. Then, they can key in their travel and passport details.

After this, they can select their choice of products available on HDF website and place an order well ahead of their scheduled travel, for which they would be issued a receipt along with order details. They can collect their product from HDF store at the airport at the time of undertaking their international travel, after showing the receipt, passport and boarding pass. Special discounts and promotions are available on HDF website compared to conventional in-store shopping, said a press release.

Advertising

Advertising