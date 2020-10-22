Airport conducts anti-terrorist drill

Routine check on security preparedness

Close to 400 personnel from across CISF, Octopus, local police, GHIAL security, Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), terminal operations, Apollo medical centre and other departments were involved in a high-decibel counter terrorist drill at the Hyderabad International Airport on Thursday.

The full-fledged mock exercise on “counter terrorist contingency” was held around 11 a.m at western departure ramp of the airport. During this drill a mock terror situation was simulated as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) with activation of relevant security protocols leading to successfully neutralizing of the mock terrorists.

The airport comes under hypersensitive airport category and such drills are conducted on a regular basis to ascertain the preparedness level of all key stakeholders at the airport in tandem with local authorities to ensure and impart a sense of confidence among the authorities as well as passengers, said a press release.