Airport conducts anti-terrorist drill

Close to 400 personnel from across CISF, Octopus, local police, GHIAL security, Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), terminal operations, Apollo medical centre and other departments were involved in a high-decibel counter terrorist drill at the Hyderabad International Airport on Thursday.
The full-fledged mock exercise on “counter terrorist contingency” was held around 11 a.m at western departure ramp of the airport. During this drill a mock terror situation was simulated as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) with activation of relevant security protocols leading to successfully neutralizing of the mock terrorists.
The airport comes under hypersensitive airport category and such drills are conducted on a regular basis to ascertain the preparedness level of all key stakeholders at the airport in tandem with local authorities to ensure and impart a sense of confidence among the authorities as well as passengers, said a press release.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath