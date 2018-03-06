Aircraft maker revs up for aviation expo in city

Boeing will showcase fuel-efficient airplanes and world-class services to meet the needs of its customers in India and around the region at Wings India 2018, the next in the series of biennial aviation event that is set to open at Begumpet airport here on March 8.

Airplane models highlighting Boeing’s commercial capabilities will be on display while virtual and mixed reality headsets will be available for attendees to experience, the aerospace major said.

A release from the company said its innovative commercial products such as the 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner and 777X at Wings India 2018 shall be showcased at the event, which would run till March 11.

Senior vice president (Asia Pacific & India Sales) of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Dinesh Keskar said: “We look forward to this year’s airshow and the opportunity to highlight Boeing’s fuel efficient, reliable and capable airplanes that have and continue to enable airlines in India to open new routes and stay profitable in this ever-competitive market.”

Trent aero engines

At Wings India 2018, Rolls-Royce would be bringing its latest Trent aero engines.

The list includes Trent 7000, Trent 1000 and Trent XWB, which offer the latest in aero engine technology delivering fuel efficiency and environmental performance, according to the release.

The Rolls-Royce booth would also feature a visualisation of a Carbon Titanium fanset being developed for Rolls-Royce’s next generation UltraFan engines and a quarter scale model of Trent 7000 engine that exclusively powers the new Airbus A330neo, along with interactive audio-visual content.

“With rapid growth in India’s civil aviation industry, we expect a significant demand for widebody aircraft by airlines to meet increased passenger growth and operational efficiencies,” said Ewen McDonald, SVP (Customers and Services (APAC) – Civil Aerospace) of Rolls-Royce.

Trent engines are fuel-efficient, cleaner and quieter than previous engines, allowing airlines to improve operational efficiency and offer better passenger experience, he said.