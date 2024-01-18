Airbus to procure aircraft parts from Tata Advanced Systems, Mahindra Aerospace Structures 

January 18, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Airbus has signed contracts with Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) and Mahindra Aerospace Structures (MASPL) to procure commercial aircraft components.

TASL and Mahindra Aerostructures, who are among the more than 100 India-based suppliers providing components as well as engineering and digital services for various Airbus programmes, will manufacture under the new contracts’ metallic detail parts, components and assemblies for Airbus’ A320neo, A330neo and A350 programmes.

“Airbus has made ‘Make in India’ front and centre of its strategy in the country. Our ambition is not only to support the growth of the Indian commercial fleet but also to grow the complete aerospace ecosystem here – and that includes developing and strengthening manufacturing and engineering capabilities from our Indian partners,” said Remi Maillard, president and MD of Airbus India and South Asia.

For Airbus, India is a strategic resource hub. Every Airbus commercial aircraft has components and technologies made in India, including the A220 Escape Hatch Door and the Flap Track Beams for the A320neo and A330neo aircraft. Currently, the company’s procurement of components and services stands at about $750 million every year and the latest round of contracts will add significantly to this, Airbus said.