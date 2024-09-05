Airbus Beluga makes its second landing in four days at RGIA

The Airbus Beluga, also known as the ‘Whale of the Sky’, made its second landing in four days at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). The aircraft had previously touched down at RGIA on August 30.

Designated with the callsign BCO4008, the Airbus A300-608ST Beluga arrived at Hyderabad airport on September 3, following a departure from Hong Kong International Airport earlier that day. The following day, Wednesday, September 4, the aircraft took off from Hyderabad, en route to Bahrain International Airport.

The Beluga began its journey on August 27 from Toulouse, France, with its destination set for Qingdao, China, where it was tasked with delivering two Airbus H175 helicopters. This recent visit marks the aircraft’s fourth appearance in Hyderabad, having first landed at RGIA in December 2022, with subsequent visits in August 2023.

The Airbus Beluga is known for its distinctive bulbous fuselage, providing a large cargo hold of 1,400 cubic metres and a maximum payload capacity of 47 tonnes. Powered by two General Electric CF6-80C2A8 engines, it can achieve a cruising speed of 750 km/h and has a range of 4,632 km. Introduced in 1995, the Beluga plays a vital role in transporting oversized cargo that standard freight planes are unable to accommodate, according to Airbus.

