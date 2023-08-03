ADVERTISEMENT

Airbus Beluga lands at Hyderabad’s RGIA airport; will soon depart for Egypt

August 03, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Airbus Beluga is slated to continue its expedition to Egypt, although the precise date and time of departure is contingent on necessary clearances.

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Airbus Beluga arrives at Hyderabad airport. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Airbus Beluga, one of the largest cargo planes in the world, made a touchdown at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on July 31. Currently stationed at the airport, the Airbus Beluga is slated to continue its expedition to Egypt, although the precise date and time of departure is contingent on necessary clearances.

The aircraft with the callsign 4Y8011, commenced its journey from Vietnam’s Da Nang International Airport on July 31 and landed in Hyderabad at 5.27 p.m. that same day. Authorities at RGIA took special measures to accommodate the arrival and refuelling of this wide-body aircraft. “All the necessary standard checks are also being followed before the plane takes off for the rest of its journey,” said airport authorities.

This marks the second appearance of the ‘Whale of the Sky,’ at Hyderabad’s airport, following its previous visit in December last year. The Airbus A300-600ST Beluga, with a capacity to carry 47,000 kg load is known for its ability to transport oversized air cargo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US