Airbus Beluga lands at Hyderabad’s RGIA airport; will soon depart for Egypt

The Airbus Beluga is slated to continue its expedition to Egypt, although the precise date and time of departure is contingent on necessary clearances.

August 03, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Airbus Beluga arrives at Hyderabad airport.

Airbus Beluga arrives at Hyderabad airport. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Airbus Beluga, one of the largest cargo planes in the world, made a touchdown at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on July 31. Currently stationed at the airport, the Airbus Beluga is slated to continue its expedition to Egypt, although the precise date and time of departure is contingent on necessary clearances.

The aircraft with the callsign 4Y8011, commenced its journey from Vietnam’s Da Nang International Airport on July 31 and landed in Hyderabad at 5.27 p.m. that same day. Authorities at RGIA took special measures to accommodate the arrival and refuelling of this wide-body aircraft. “All the necessary standard checks are also being followed before the plane takes off for the rest of its journey,” said airport authorities.

This marks the second appearance of the ‘Whale of the Sky,’ at Hyderabad’s airport, following its previous visit in December last year. The Airbus A300-600ST Beluga, with a capacity to carry 47,000 kg load is known for its ability to transport oversized air cargo.

