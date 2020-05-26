AirAsia flight develops technical snag just before landing

HYDERABAD

26 May 2020 18:55 IST

An AirAsia India flight from Jaipur to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) developed a technical snag just before landing, giving anxious moments to about 76 passengers, including six infants, and six crew member on Tuesday afternoon.

An official spokesperson said in a statement that the aircraft VT-IXC operating from Jaipur to Hyderabad encountered a "technical issue and carried out a precautionary engine shut-down'. Handling the situation calmly in a professional manner, the crew landed at RGIA".

“We are carrying out a detailed inspection of the aircraft, having informed DGCA. We are assisting in the investigation to establish the cause,” the spokesperson said.

“The pilots and crew are experienced and well trained to manage these situations. We apologise for the delay on the subsequent flight and confirm that our guests have been re-accommodated,” the statement added.

The passengers bound for Bengaluru by this flight were accommodated in another flight, airport sources said.