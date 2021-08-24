Air traffic movements rise in Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad airport saw an increase in the number of flights across domestic sectors with substantial rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) in July. From just over 100 on June 1, the ATMs gradually increased and reached 288 on July 25. More than 8,000 ATMs were recorded from Hyderabad International Airport in July.

From around 10,000 passengers on June 1, the number of passengers increased almost thrice and crossed 29,000 on a single day, on July 18. Daily passenger volume flowing through the airport almost tripled in two months. The airport witnessed more than 6.8 lakh domestic passengers and more than 50,000 international travellers last month, said an official spokesperson on Tuesday.

A new domestic sector – Srinagar, has been added from the airport with Indigo operating a direct flight to Srinagar four days a week — Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday . Four new domestic routes connecting Hyderabad to new cities will be launched in the coming months. Leisure destinations like Goa, Jaipur and Kochi recorded huge growth in passenger volume flying out from here along with business travel and those visiting friends and relatives, said a press release.