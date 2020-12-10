Air Traffic Control officers graduate

The graduation ceremony of 137 Air Traffic Surveillance Services (ATSS) course and 104 Air Traffic Management and Air Laws (Basic) course was conducted at Air Traffic Control Officers Training Establishment (ATCOTE) at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad on Thursday.
AFA deputy commandant Air Vice Marshal D.K. Awasthi graced the occasion as the reviewing officer where Flight Lieutenant Kavita Bisht was adjudged first in order of merit in radar controller of 137 ATSS Course and flying officer Rishabh Gupta was adjudged first in order of merit aerodrome controller after completing ATM and AL (B) course.
ATCOTE undertakes training for officers from Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and officers from friendly foreign countries. The six-month long rigorous training programme of ATM & AL (B) course is aimed at imparting training to young commissioned officers on surface movement control, aerodrome control and approach control functions, graduating them into qualified air traffic controllers.
The three-month long ATSS cCourse is a mid- level course that trains qualified air traffic controllers in the usage of radar for provision of air traffic services. Practical training for both the courses were conducted using computer aided audio visual and radar simulators, a press release said.
