GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air and drone shows lined up at Hyderabad’s Begumpet airport through the weekend

January 19, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
IAF’s Sarang helicopter team performs during the inauguration of Wings India 2024 aviation show at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad on January 18, 2024.

IAF’s Sarang helicopter team performs during the inauguration of Wings India 2024 aviation show at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad on January 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Wings India 2024 event is drawing attention from business and aviation enthusiasts worldwide, with Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad serving as the backdrop for an exciting lineup of activities. Among the highlights, the air show and drone display stand out as major crowd-pullers.

Scheduled for Friday, the air shows are set to captivate audiences from 11:30 a.m to 12:15 p.m and again from 3:30 p.m to 4:15 p.m. As the day progresses, spectators can look forward to a drone show around sunset. These timings will follow on Saturday, when the event opens for the general public.

On the event’s concluding day, Sunday, the attendees can witness a triple treat of air shows. The first show is slated for 11 a.m to 11:45 a.m, followed by the second show from 3 p.m to 3:45 p.m, and the grand finale taking place from 5 p.m to 5:45 p.m.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.