Air and drone shows lined up at Hyderabad’s Begumpet airport through the weekend

January 19, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Wings India 2024 event is drawing attention from business and aviation enthusiasts worldwide, with Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad serving as the backdrop for an exciting lineup of activities. Among the highlights, the air show and drone display stand out as major crowd-pullers.

Scheduled for Friday, the air shows are set to captivate audiences from 11:30 a.m to 12:15 p.m and again from 3:30 p.m to 4:15 p.m. As the day progresses, spectators can look forward to a drone show around sunset. These timings will follow on Saturday, when the event opens for the general public.

On the event’s concluding day, Sunday, the attendees can witness a triple treat of air shows. The first show is slated for 11 a.m to 11:45 a.m, followed by the second show from 3 p.m to 3:45 p.m, and the grand finale taking place from 5 p.m to 5:45 p.m.