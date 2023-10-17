ADVERTISEMENT

Air separation unit in Hyderabad begins commercial production

October 17, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Linde’s subsidiary Praxair India at Patancheru will produce 250 tonnes per day of gases catering to the requirements of pharma and other industrial sectors in the region

The Hindu Bureau

The project was completed within 18 months .

Commercial production at an air separation unit (ASU) of industrial gases and engineering company Linde’s subsidiary Praxair India in Hyderabad has begun.

The plant will produce a total of 250 tonnes of gases per day, including liquid medical oxygen, nitrogen and argon, catering to the requirements of healthcare, pharma and other industrial sectors of the region, Linde said, announcing that the ASU at Patancheru in Hyderabad began on October 14.

The construction of the project was completed within an 18-month timeframe, starting April 2022, when Linde received official approval from the government of Telangana, it said in a release on October 17 (Tuesday).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were focused on completing the construction within the stipulated 18 months, despite challenges along the way which impacted import of critical equipment,” Praxair India Executive Director Anirudh Gharote said.

Head of Sales, Healthcare & AT of Linde – India R.C. Kaushik said, “The new Hyderabad ASU provides us with a manufacturing base in the key market of Telangana and will reduce dependency on supply from other States. With the plant getting into commercial production, we will be well-placed to match growth expectations in this region and also cater to our healthcare customers and the expanding pharma sector in the State more effectively and efficiently,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US