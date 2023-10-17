HamberMenu
Air separation unit in Hyderabad begins commercial production

Linde’s subsidiary Praxair India at Patancheru will produce 250 tonnes per day of gases catering to the requirements of pharma and other industrial sectors in the region

October 17, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The project was completed within 18 months .

Commercial production at an air separation unit (ASU) of industrial gases and engineering company Linde’s subsidiary Praxair India in Hyderabad has begun.

The plant will produce a total of 250 tonnes of gases per day, including liquid medical oxygen, nitrogen and argon, catering to the requirements of healthcare, pharma and other industrial sectors of the region, Linde said, announcing that the ASU at Patancheru in Hyderabad began on October 14.

The construction of the project was completed within an 18-month timeframe, starting April 2022, when Linde received official approval from the government of Telangana, it said in a release on October 17 (Tuesday).

“We were focused on completing the construction within the stipulated 18 months, despite challenges along the way which impacted import of critical equipment,” Praxair India Executive Director Anirudh Gharote said.

Head of Sales, Healthcare & AT of Linde – India R.C. Kaushik said, “The new Hyderabad ASU provides us with a manufacturing base in the key market of Telangana and will reduce dependency on supply from other States. With the plant getting into commercial production, we will be well-placed to match growth expectations in this region and also cater to our healthcare customers and the expanding pharma sector in the State more effectively and efficiently,” he said.

