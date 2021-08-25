Air of expectation in SCB over MPs’ panel visit

HYDERABAD

25 August 2021 20:32 IST

Citizens hope some pending issues, including road closure, may come up for discussion

The scheduled visit of the 27-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence to Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has led to heightened expectations from among the citizens living in civilian colonies within and adjoining areas about a final resolution to the vexatious roads closure by the local military authorities on Wednesday.

The committee consisting of members from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has also former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, but it is not yet known if he will be coming but Malkajgiri MP and local Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy is expected to participate in the meeting with the Army as well as SCB officials on Thursday.

While the MP’s main programme is to visit the BDL facilities here, there is hope among citizens about at least some pending issues coming up for discussion and these include the land barter for development of State highways passing through the Cantonment.

SCB officials are said to have held informal discussions with the people’s representatives, who had held elected members’ posts in recent years about the likely subjects to come up during the meeting. Colony residential welfare associations have been vociferously opposing the roads closure by the local military officials and it has the support of TS government with Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao demanding the Defence Minister to resolve the issue.

However, Cantonment officials charge the government of not taking any steps towards development of alternative roads by the GHMC and other departments as was assured to the High Court a couple of years ago. Besides, not a single military-civilian meeting has been called for in recent years which has only widened the gap between both the parties, they claimed.

Senior officials, not willing to be identified, want a roadmap to deal with the leased lands. “About 600 acres of valuable land including the old grant bungalows is in private hands and not with the original leaseholders. Neither the Defence Ministry nor the SCB is getting any revenue though commercial enterprises are being run,” they say.

“We are going to seek immediate disbursement of the pending service charges of upto ₹650 crore relating to the Army to SCB for taking up infrastructure works, implement the new building bylaws removing ambiguity in the counting of cellar space as part of the FSI,” said former vice-president J. Pratap. Another burning issue has been land for land compensation for about 2.5 acres as it had happened earlier when 29 acres were exchanged, giving 86 acres in Jawaharnagar to the Army, he added.