Air India to start direct flights to London from Hyderabad

Air India is set to commence its first ever non-stop service between Hyderabad and London, Heathrow with the first flight arriving from London to Hyderabad on September 9 and departing from Hyderabad to London on September 10. The flight will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with a capacity of 256 seats including 18 in business class and 238 in economy class configuration.

On Mondays, flight AI 147 will depart Hyderabad at 0130 hours to arrive in London at 0730 hours on the same day. On Fridays, the flight AI 147 will leave Hyderabad at 0530 hours to arrive in London at 1130 hours the same day (All Local Time/LT). The return flight AI 148 will operate on Sundays and Thursdays departing from London at 0945 hours (LT) to arrive in Hyderabad at 2335 hours (LT) on the same day.