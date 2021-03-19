Air cooler firm mulls plant in TS

Air cooler firm Burly Home Appliances is considering setting up a manufacturing plant in Telangana with an estimated investment of ₹50 crore.

“We are very serious about setting up an air cooler manufacturing plant in Telangana,” Chirag Sharma, Director, said at the launch of Khaitan and Burly brands of air coolers here on Thursday. The location and other details were being finalised and it may take a year or more for the facility to be established.

The company plans to sell two lakh air coolers in the country this season. The market for air cooler is 8-10 crore units, of which share of branded products is 30 lakh units. The market for air coolers in Telangana is one crore units and branded coolers account for 3 lakh units, a release said.

Micro Precision, the parent company of Burly Home Appliances, which also has a brand license to manufacture Khaitan brand air-coolers, commands a 20% market share. Burly Home Appliances is its marketing arm and besides air coolers, deals in washing machines and geysers.

Mr.Sharma said while a decision on which of the two firms will be setting up the plant has not yet been decided, a facility in Hyderabad will take the company closer to the high growth potential market in the southern region.