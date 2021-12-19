Air Chief Marshal catches up with school friends

Amid his hectic schedule, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari caught up with his school mates, including Nalgonda MP and former TPCC president, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday.

The get-together was attended by several of his classmates from BHEL Higher Secondary School.

The MP said Mr Chaudhari was not only his school mate but also his NDA course mate and fellow fighter pilot on the MiG-21s and MiG-23s in forward air bases, defending the country’s borders.

The gathering was a refreshing change for the Air Chief Marshal as he and his friends went down the memory lane, recalling their school days and the laid back lifestyle of Hyderabad.