Hyderabad

AIMPLB secretary diagnosed with COVID

Noted Muslim cleric and All India Muslim Personal Law Board office-bearer Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani has tested positive for COVID.

Maulana Rahmani’s health condition came to light after his son Mufti Omar Abedeen issued a statement on it.

Maulana Rahmani, who is the secretary of the AIMPLB, was diagnosed with COVID a week ago while he was travelling to Dubai, Mufti Abedeen said in his statement. The cleric also has pneumonia and is having difficulties in breathing. He is being admitted in a hospital in Dubai on the instruction of doctors.

Mufti Abedeen has requested people to pray for Maulana Rahmani’s speedy recovery.

