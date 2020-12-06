AIMIM to decide on Mayor today

Asaduddin dubs BJP’s success as temporary; says KCR will take ‘remedial measures’

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders will meet at the party office on Sunday to discuss its action plan in the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of newly-elected corporators of the party, its president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi shot down the gains of BJP in GHMC polls as “temporary” which will not be repeated in the long run. The results will not be the same for BJP in next Assembly elections, he said, adding that the AIMIM will strive to scuttle BJP’s path of further progress.

‘KCR to review’

Admitting that the BJP had gained in GHMC polls, Mr. Owaisi said the party’s progress will not only be stopped by the AIMIM but the TRS whose chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao was a formidable political figure of the south. Mr. Rao will look into what went wrong for the TRS which resulted in gain for the BJP, and take remedial measures.

The AIMIM leader said the BJP actually fared badly in 34 of 44 divisions that AIMIM contested in Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency represented by him. The AIMIM won 33 divisions which was the same as in the 2016 GHMC polls. This was despite BJP’s intense campaign against the AIMIM in Old City but the voters gave the former party a fitting reply. Winning 44 of the 51 divisions that the party contested overall, the AIMIM had the highest strike rate by any political party.

Mr. Owaisi said the AIMIM will contest elections pan-India, except Assam and Kerala. In Assam, the AIMIM will not contest because the All India United Democratic Front was working for minorities and, in Kerala, the Indian Union Muslim League was active.

He also said the AIMIM will contest Assembly elections in both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The party will soon contact its supporters in West Bengal to make a beginning. In Tamil Nadu, the AIMIM had already contested one seat in the last Assembly elections. It was the political compulsion of AIMIM to contest elections anywhere in the country. The party was not concerned about victory or defeat.