AIMIM rewards ghar wapsi with ticket

HYDERABAD

20 November 2020 20:47 IST

Day after rebel corporator Mohammed Ghouse rejoins AIMIM, wife files nomination supported by Charminar MLA

A day after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) rebel Mohammed Ghouse returned to the party fold, his wife Parveen Sultana, filed her nomination from the Ghansibazaar division on the party ticket.

Mrs. Parveen filed the nomination with the returning officer in the presence of Charminar Legislator Mumtaz Khan, and sitting corporator Mohammed Mustafa Ali Muzaffar.

Mr. Ghouse had jumped ship to the Congress in 2014, ahead of the Assembly elections. He is a two-time corporator — once from Charminar elected in 2002, and then from Shalibanda in 2009.

After joining the Congress, Mr. Ghouse, who is known as a businessman, campaigned against the AIMIM. Later, his wife and son Mohammed Sohail joined the Congress and contested from the Puranapul division.

After re-joining the AIMIM, in the presence of Chandrayagutta Legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi, and Yakutpura Legislator Ahmed Pasha Quadri, and other senior leaders, and peers, Mr. Ghouse said that his return was on account of Congress leaders joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also apologised for speaking against the AIMIM in the past, adding that he would work harder upon his return to the party fold.

“Congress leaders are joining the BJP. I am coming back to my own party. Our fight is against the BJP. If I have said something wrong in the past, then I apologise,” Mr Ghouse had said after re-joining the AIMIM.

Paidal daura

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday kicked of his election campaign for his party in the elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian began his paidal daura (canvassing on foot) from Sultan Nagar area in Jubilee Hills assembly constituency. Mr. Owaisi interacted with locals.