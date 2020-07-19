Hyderabad

AIMIM launches free ambulance service

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on Sunday launched a free ambulance service for next two months.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said two ambulances will be available round the clock to ferry patients to hospitals. Apart from cost of ambulances, ₹1.6 lakh was spent on oxygen and PPE kits and fuel.

Patients residing in Hyderabad district can contact 95507-05278 or 92461-03913 to avail the service.

