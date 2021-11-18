AIMIM files complaint against former Waqf Board chief

HYDERABAD

18 November 2021 01:04 IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday urged the Hyderabad city police to slap a case against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi for using ‘objectionable’ language against Prophet Muhammad in a book which Mr Rizvi authored.

Mr Owaisi met the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar with a delegation of AIMIM legislators, including Akbaruddin Owaisi, and submitted a representation.

“The book, written in Hindi, vilifies Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and uses objectionable language against the Prophet, the religion of Islam and its followers. The contents of this book and the objectionable statements have been made with a view to outrage the religious sentiments of those who follow Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and abide by Islamic tenets,” an excerpt from the representation reads.

Mr Owaisi also stated that Mr Rizvi’s comments are designed in a fashion so as to create a ‘feeling of enmity against Muslims of India which is likely to result in a threat to the breach of peace’.

Speaking to the media, Mr Owaisi said, “We have represented to the Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad Anjani Kumar that strong action should be taken against ex-UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman, who has written a book in which objectionable (content), lies, falsehoods have been written about our Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. And we have requested the Commissioner of police, we have given him excerpts of that book in which all these lies and falsehoods have been written,” he said.

Mr Owaisi added that Mr Rizvi’s statements in the book attract sections 153 – A, 153 – B, 295 – A, 504 and 505 (1) (c) of the Indian Penal Code. “The Commissioner of Police has assured us that a criminal case will be booked against this person,” he said.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian claimed that Mr Rizvi’s book was being used by anti-Islamic forces which do not believe in India’s pluralism and diversity. “We hope that throughout the country, peace-loving people, and Muslims, I appeal to them that they should file a criminal case against this person who has written objectionable (content) and falsehoods,” he said.