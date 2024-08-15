AIMIM corporators write to Mayor questioning the legality of HYDRAA

A group of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) corporators representing the All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party questioned the legal sanctity and authority of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) which has been entrusted with the job of protection of lakes and government lands within the Outer Ring Road limits.

The HYDRAA has been active in the city razing building that have come up within the Full Tank Level of lakes, including that of Bam Rukn ud Dowla.

The corporators, who are all standing committee members, met Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Wednesday and gave her a written representation against the enforcement agency, seeking its dissolution.

The government can make rules pertaining to the GHMC only within the ambit of the GHMC Act, and constitution of the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management as a wing of the GHMC was done through a government memo which goes against the Act, the representation said.

The representation also questioned the authority of the GHMC commissioner to send the proposal for constitution of EV&DM to the government without first putting it before the council.

The Act does not confer power on government or GHMC Commissioner to create new wing and delegate it the powers to issue notices, inspect premises, remove encroachments and levy fines.

Similar questions were raised about the constitution of HYDRAA too, with the corporators seeking to know under which legal provisions has the agency been brought into existence with quasi judicial powers.

They also questioned the nomenclature of Telangana Core Urban Region, and sought to know the statute under which it has emerged as a body encompassing GHMC and other urban local bodies.

No amendments have been made to the GHMC Act, 1955, TS-bPASS Act, 2020, the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, or the HMDA Act, 2008 to provide for TCUR or HYDRAA.

The corporators requested the Mayor to adopt a resolution on this issue in the standing committee meeting and to convene a special session of the general body to deliberate on it and take appropriate action.