AIMIM can solve Kalaburgi civic issues: Owaisi

HYDERABAD

26 August 2021 22:04 IST

Contesting civic polls now, the party eyes larger role

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting the Kalaburgi City Corporation polls, and is busy campaigning for its candidates. While this may be the case, it appears that the party, with its headquarters in Darussalaam, Hyderabad, is looking at a much larger role, seeking to expand it footprint with its eyes on the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha elections.

At the moment, the party has fielded its candidates in 21 of the 55 wards. A team of senior party workers, corporators and cadre have been working on the ground. Party president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday embarked on a padyatra seeking support for the party.

During the padayatra in Kalaburgi, popularly known as Gulbarga, on Wednesday Mr Owaisi reiterated the candidature of Ilyas Baghban from the North Kalaburgi Assembly segment. “After the success in the municipal elections, God willing, within a year and a half there will be the Assembly polls. It is from here, from your Assembly seat, that the Majlis had decided, and also informed you that we would field Ilyas Baghban from here,” he said, even as he condoled the death of former minister and then legislator from Kalaburgi North Qamarul Islam, who passed away in 2017.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to the public during the padayatra, Mr Owaisi said that the AIMIM would look into civic issues such as providing drinking water, and roads, and education. However, he emphasised the need to create a strong political leadership and presented the AIMIM as a fit option, even as he pointed out that Congress leaders had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“The sitting MLA from Gulbarga North is Qamarul Islam’s wife Kaneez Fathima, who is from the Congress. It means that if she is given the ticket next time as well, the MIM would have to wrest the seat from her,” said a keen observer and Kalaburgi resident.

Mr Owaisi also met the influential faith leader Syed Khusro Hussaini, who is the Sajjada Nasheen of the famous Sufi shrine Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Banda Nawaz. According to those who are familiar with developments, Mr Owaisi is well acquainted with the family. On Wednesday, the Hyderabad parliamentarian briefly discussed the political situation, and sought his support.

The team of AIMIM leaders currently campaigning in Gulbarga are Karwan legislator Kausar Mohiuddin, and Pathergatti corporator Syed Sohail Quadri, among others.

According to party sources, Mr Owaisi is likely to embark on two more padayatras before Gulbarga goes to polls on September 3.