‘Aim is to ensure zero loss of life or property during monsoon’: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Published - June 13, 2024 08:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

In-charge GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata explained that multiple reviews were being conducted with departments and specific instructions given for suitable arrangements.

The Hindu Bureau

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar along with others participating Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s review meeting on monsoon preparedness at GHMC Head Office in Hyderabad on June 12, 2024, | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar called for collective civic action during the monsoon and said the aim is to ensure zero loss of life or property.

From resolving water-logging situations, evacuating dilapidated structures and auditing nalas, to electricity maintenance and sanitation, Mr. Prabhakar said the GHMC must put up a concerted effort with participation of all departments and leaders irrespective of party affiliation.

Reviewing monsoon action plan with the GHMC executive on Wednesday, he said special attention must be on de-silting nalas, preventing infections through effective sanitation, including measures against dog bites.

Officials explained that 141 water logging points were identified in the city and works were under way. With Monsoon Emergency Teams and Mobile Emergency Teams, the personnel would be ready to attend emergencies round the clock. As part of the nala safety audit, 203 officers were also designated as nodal officers in accident-prone areas.

The GHMC also said that cellar digging was banned, old buildings and labour camps were being evacuated, and weak compound walls and structures were identified and demolished to prevent untoward incidents in the season.

