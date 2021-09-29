AIIMS inks pact with CDFD

HYDERABAD

29 September 2021 20:39 IST

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between AIIMS-Bibinagar and Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) on Wednesday, by directors of the respective institutes to carry out collaborative academic and research programmes.

The collaboration will enable DNA-based diagnostics and provide an entire spectrum of mutations responsible for various genetic diseases by simply looking at any patient or newborn’s DNA sequence. It will provide early diagnosis of genetic diseases and help in preventive healthcare using medication, or through lifestyle modification.

AIIMS-Bibinagar director Vikas Bhatia and CDFD director Dr K Thangaraj were present on the occasion.

Advertising

Advertising