Hyderabad

AIIMS inks pact with CDFD

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between AIIMS-Bibinagar and Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) on Wednesday, by directors of the respective institutes to carry out collaborative academic and research programmes.

The collaboration will enable DNA-based diagnostics and provide an entire spectrum of mutations responsible for various genetic diseases by simply looking at any patient or newborn’s DNA sequence. It will provide early diagnosis of genetic diseases and help in preventive healthcare using medication, or through lifestyle modification.

AIIMS-Bibinagar director Vikas Bhatia and CDFD director Dr K Thangaraj were present on the occasion.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2021 8:39:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/aiims-inks-pact-with-cdfd/article36739316.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY