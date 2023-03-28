HamberMenu
AIIMS Biochemistry Dept. celebrates 3rd foundation day

March 28, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Biochemistry at AIIMS Bibinagar celebrated its third foundation day by organising a CME and hands-on workshop on ‘Insight into life at cellular level: single cell genomics and digital droplet PCR” on March 24 and 25. About 50 delegates, including medical faculty and students from various institutions, participated in the events. Dr Vikas Bhatia, Executive Director of AIIMS Bibinagar, appreciated the rapid growth of the biochemistry department in terms of clinical lab services, research and under-graduate/post-graduate teaching in the last 3 years. He also explained how advances in the field of molecular biology and genetic engineering have revolutionised  daily clinical practice and empahsied that single-cell approaches in the clinic may aid the detection, diagnosis and eventually the treatment of rare genetic diseases as well as cancer.

Currently the department is catering to more than 30,000 clinical lab investigations every month, has 22 funded ongoing projects and over 40 research publications to its credit.

