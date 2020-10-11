AIIMS Bibinagar to be made integrated healthcare centre

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Telangana, located at Bibinagar in the district, will be developed into an integrated healthcare, teaching and research centre with state-of-the-art infrastructure, Minister of State (Home) G. Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

The present facility built on a 50-acre land, earlier designated by the State government for Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), would be further expanded by 150 acres to house a range of professional and patient-centric services. The State had made the land allocation recently, he said.

Mr. Reddy, who was here on a surprise visit, took stock of the hospital development, its services in the wake of COVID-19, academic progress and reviewed hospital expansion plans with officials from AIIMS and the district.

According to the plan, Mr. Reddy said 10 acres would be earmarked for rural health centre, a separate AYUSH department would be set up, and adequate staff and advanced equipment appropriate for the centre would be provided.

The first academic year that began in August 2019 had 50 students for the MBBS course and 63 in the current year. Plans were afoot to admit 750 medical, 200 paramedical and 300 students in the post-graduate courses by 2021.

And to accommodate students, teaching staff, and those engaged in research and innovation, modern residential amenities and facilities would be in place.

Post-review, speaking to media persons, Mr. Reddy said AIIMS-Bibinagar, one of the nine apex institutes sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, was being developed rapidly. And his visit to AIIMS was as per instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the district and State authorities were advised to transfer the NIMS building, in which the student affairs were being conducted now, to AIIMS.

Executive director, AIIMS, Vikas Bhatia and District Collector Anita Ramachandran participated in the review.