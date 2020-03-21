AIIMS Bibinagar to be completed by Sept 2022

The Union government has released ₹ 5 crore so far for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the time line for completion of the project is September 2022.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told Parliament, in response to a question raised by Chevella MP. G. Ranjit Reddy, that the Cabinet had approved setting up of new AIIMS in Bibinagar at a cost of ₹1,028 crore and this year ₹5 crore had been released so far to the Executing Agency.
He said funds were released to the Executing Agency, Procurement Support Agency (PSA) as per the progress of the project at an appropriate time and milestones achieved as per MoA with the agencies.
