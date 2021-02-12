AIIMS Bibinagar delay raised in Parliament

In-patient facility yet to be set up: Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has expressed his displeasure that even after 18 months of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar being sanctioned, the in-patient facility could not be created.

Speaking in Parliament during the Question Hour on Friday, he said that the Government of India announced with a lot of fanfare that ₹1,028 crore were being sanctioned in 2018 but only ₹22.7 crore has actually been spent. Even as of today only a few out-patients were being treated at the proposed AIIMS facility.

“While the Minister stated in Parliament that the expected date of starting the AIIMS super-speciality hospital on a full-fledged basis with all super-speciality wings is September 2022, local director of AIIMS Bibinagar Vikas Bhatia has given a statement recently that it will be completed only in 2024,” he said.

Mr. Reddy added that the inordinate delay in converting the existing NIMS complex to an AIIMS super-speciality hospital reflects the insincere and casual attitude of the BJP government towards Telangana.

“The delay is probably because the State government has not made payments to the building contractors,” he said, and urged the Government of India to take appropriate steps on a war-footing so that this super-speciality hospital becomes a reality soon.