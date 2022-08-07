AIIMS-Bhubaneswar’s Adarsh Mohapatra wins Hyderabad leg of BusinessLine Cerebration quiz

Six contestants battled it out in the regional round

Adarsh Mohapatra of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar emerged winner of the Hyderabad round of the 19th edition of Cerebration Quiz 2022, one of India’s biggest corporate quiz championships, conducted by BusinessLine.

After four gruelling rounds, Mohapatra was declared winner with a total of 80 points. Naveen Kumar with 46 points was the runners-up and Kapinjal Chowdhury with 22 points finished in third place.

The Cerebration Quiz is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants, and students from India’s top-notch B-schools. A prize money of ₹1.5 lakh is on offer — first prize of ₹75,000, second prize of ₹50,000 and third prize of ₹25,000).

The preliminary online quizzing was held from July 11 to 22 to shortlist the top six contestants each from six cities — Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. Over 6,000 participated in the quiz.

The six participants of the Hyderabad regional round on Sunday were Naveen Kumar of Sai Mitra Constructions, Kapinjal Chowdhury of Tata Consultancy Services, Sanidhy Singh Raghuwanshi of IIM-Ranchi, Surya Prakash of Indian Bank, Shruti Menon of Bhilai Steel Plant and Adarsh Mohapatra AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

There were some interesting questions posed to participants. Sample these two:

Q: At the start of the last season, Formula 1 introduced a budget cap of $145 million per team to be adjusted as per the number of races. This cap was shrunk by 3.5% for this year and was set to fall by another 3.5% next year but instead, last month, they decided to allow for a ~3% increase this year and next, to account for what factor?

A: Inflation (causing disruption in freight and raw materials).

Q: In his address in Mann ki Baat in August 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a clarion call on “Rebranding the Indian X Story. “ Said to be a feather in the Make in India initiative, X’s imports came down by 70% and exports went up 61% in the last 3 years. Which industry saw a fair being organized and the preparation of a National Action Plan last year?

A: Toys

Editor of BusinessLine Raghuvir Srinivasan gave the welcome address, along with Suresh Chandra Teli, Field General Manager Hyderabad zone, Union Bank of India. Ajay Poonia was the quizmaster.

Quiz enthusiasts can log in to witness the top 6 battle it out by visiting https://bit.ly/BLQHYD

Union Bank of India was the title sponsor for the event, which was powered by ManageEngine. Parker is the writing instrument partner and Greyon Cosmetics the associate partner.