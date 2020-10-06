AIG Hospitals ties up with Canadian firm

HYDERABAD

06 October 2020 23:39 IST

Collaboration aims at transforming gastrointestinal endoscopy with AI

City-based AIG Hospitals and Satisfai Health Inc, Canada, on Tuesday announced a collaboration to transform gastroenterology and gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy with artificial intelligence (AI).

Under this, Satisfai Health has signed a data licensing and partnership agreement with AIG Hospitals to help drive its mission of becoming the global leader in providing AI solutions in gastroenterology and GI endoscopy.

Chairman and managing director of AIG Hospitals, D. Nageshwar Reddy said the most important area where AI is applied is colonic polyps and colonic cancer. He said early detection and removal of polyps can prevent cancers.

Detecting polyps

Polyps “With AI, we can not only diagnose more polyps missed by human eye but can characterise these polyps into those which are dangerous and which aren’t. Dangerous polyps can be removed to avoid cancer from occurring. We can actually prevent cancers in large sections of population using AI,” Dr Nageshwar said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Endoscopy procedures

He added that their hospitals performs around 700 different types of endoscopy procedures a day. The big data will be fed into AI systems to produce intelligent systems which can then diagnose and help in early treatment.

CEO and founder of Satisfai Health, Michael Byrne said, “This partnership will dramatically increase our data pipeline and access to very high quality endoscopic and clinical data for our work in AI applications. This agreement solidifies our collaboration with THE clinical innovators and thought leaders at AIG.”

Explaining medical application of AI, Rakesh Kalapala, director of Endoscopy at AIG, said that a medical condition can be diagnosed using artificial neural networks.

Usage of robots in hospitals, ICUs, medical records mining and designing treatment plans in oncology were cited as some of the upcoming applications.