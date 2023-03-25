AIG Hospital launches CoE in collaboration with Boston Scientific

March 25, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

AIG Hospital on Saturday was joined by leaders from medical device company Boston Scientific Corporation for the inauguration of a Centre of Training and Excellence, which will provide advanced training to a large number of healthcare professionals in GI Endoscopy from across India as well as other South Asian countries.

Since there has been a steady increase in demand for GI Endoscopy procedures, the aim of this collaboration is to offer training to doctors and technicians in clinical therapies and beyond.

Speaking on the occasion, AIG Hospitals chairman D.Nageshwar Reddy said, “With the support of Boston Scientific, AIG Hospitals is confident that this collaboration will have a significant impact on the healthcare industry. By co-creating an ecosystem that will improve the provision of healthcare in India, our objective is to train as many doctors as possible on several aspects of Cholangioscopy and Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangio-Pancreatography (ERCP) that would lead to better patient care across the entire South-Asian region.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This facility, to which Boston Scientific has contributed training simulators, will create a platform for healthcare professionals to learn from industry experts, exchange ideas and enhance their knowledge and skills, said Mike Jones of Boston Scientific.