AIDWA stages protest against liquor shops reopening

Irked over liquor outlets opening amid the lockdown, activists of AIDWA staged a protest on the premises of the Association’s district office here on Wednesday demanding immediate closure of all liquor shops to protect public health in these difficult times.

The activists led by AIDWA district secretary M Bharathi displayed placards condemning the reopening of liquor shops at a time the deadly coronavirus threat is still looming large over the State.

Speaking after the small protest attended by a few activists, the AIDWA State vice-president B Hymavathi alleged that the government was bent on minting money out of alcohol business thereby exacerbating health and financial vulnerabilities. The government should order closure of all liquor outlets, she demanded.