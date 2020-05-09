Aid to poor through post offices from Monday

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has said the disbursement of second round of ₹1,500 assistance to the poor has commenced. The amount would be disbursed to 5.38 lakh beneficiaries without bank accounts through post offices from Monday.

The money for this purpose has been released, he tweeted.

The Minister advised that those who go to the banks and post offices to withdraw the money to observe physical distancing norms.