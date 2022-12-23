ADVERTISEMENT

AIC T-Hub healthcare 3rd cohort launched

December 23, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Seventeen start-ups have been selected for the third cohort of Atal Innovation Centre (AIC) T-Hub Healthcare programme that seeks to strengthen technology innovations for the healthcare sector across the country.

They were selected from among more than 200 that had applied based on their cutting-edge deep-tech innovations for healthcare and life sciences space, go-to market readiness, scalability and team composition.

The joint programme of AIC and T-Hub is focused on providing start-ups with world-class experts and resources to sharpen their understanding of markets, refine their business and product commercialisation plans.

Data digitisation, prevention and early detection, non-invasive medical devices, capacity building, diagnostic tools for CVD, cancer and eye diseases as well as health care workers are focus areas of the latest cohort that was formally launched by IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, T-Hub said on Friday.

