AI technology to bloom in Telangana

The Telangana government intends to make extensive use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in e-governance, healthcare, agriculture and education, in the coming years to deliver efficient services to people. It is also aware of concerns about privacy and is willing to adhere to the commonly agreed upon national ethical guidelines on this aspect, said Minister for Information Technology, Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday.

The Minister said this during the launch of several AI initiatives, in the city.

More jobs

“Use of AI and other technologies of Blockchain and cyber security, among others, can address complex governance issues with the potential to transform the lives of people and generate scores of jobs. We want to take AI to the next level with the objective of making the city one of the top 25 global centres. The goal is to attract $ 3-4 billion investment and 2 lakh jobs to begin with,” Mr. Rao said.

Declaring “2020 as the Year of AI”, the IT and Electronics department entered into Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with eight organisations, including premier educational institutes and global firms, for scaling up AI in data processing, machine learning, capacity building and training.

While admitting that people are ‘paranoid’ about new technologies and concerns over ‘privacy’, the Minister refuted that the government was acting as a ‘big brother’. “These technologies pose challenges but we are already using it,” he said.

Stating that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was keen on utilising latest technologies for public welfare, he spoke about the photo recognition technology with the help of smartphones for pensioners to get their ‘life’ certificate from the comfort of their homes and another, where a farmer can take a photo of pest devouring crops to send it to experts for advice, as two examples where citizens have been directly benefited.

“If ‘Intelligent Technology’ is harnessed properly, it can tackle healthcare and other issues. People will be sceptical as they were when the IT boom happened but we can bring about amazing changes. We have no option but to leapfrog technologies and cannot afford to lag behind,” he said.

In response to an earlier plea made by Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Mr. Rama Rao stated that AI would be introduced in engineering curriculum and faculty training programmes too would be initiated.

Among the MoUs are: Intel in partnership with Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) & IIIT-Hyderabad for setting up an Applied AI centre in healthcare and mobility, with IIT-Kharagpur, with Nividia, Adobe, IIT-Hyderabad, Wadhwani AI, Hexagon, and Innovation Norway. Heads or representatives of these institutes spoke about their respective works on AI.

IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that the AI initiative has received an overwhelming response. KTR also launched the logo and website.