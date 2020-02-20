AI research centre formally launched

HYDERABAD

20 February 2020

An Applied AI Research Centre for Mobility and Healthcare, which is an initiative involving IIIT-Hyderabad, chipmaker Intel, Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) and Telangana government, was formally launched by Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao here on Wednesday.

The facility, already operational and set to be located at the IIIT-H campus, is likely to see an investment of around ₹500 crore over the next five years with a good chunk of that made by Intel.

Noting that the investment to be made in the facility were yet to be finalised, Ramesh Loganthan, Professor at IIIT-H, said the centre is a continuation of the work being undertaken by Intel in the area of mobility with the IIIT-H. The objective behind the new initiative is to extend the cooperation to the area of healthcare.

“Intel has been supporting some of the initiatives on the mobility side. They wanted to do something bigger,” he said, adding IIPH and government would play important role in the project. The underlying objectives were to look at different aspects of healthcare in terms of improving access of people, stressing on preventive healthcare and contributing to policy-making.