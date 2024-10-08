GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AI-powered spam detection system deployed by Airtel 

Updated - October 08, 2024 08:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Shivan Bhargava, CEO, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala, Bharti Airtel.

Shivan Bhargava, CEO, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala, Bharti Airtel. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

An Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered spam detection system that Airtel rolled out for its customers has helped identify and block 122 million potential spam calls and 2.3 million spam SMS (text) messages in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a top executive of the telecom service provider said.

“Integrated into the Airtel ecosystem, this cutting-edge offering allows the consumers to enjoy its robust safeguarding benefits without the need for any additional downloads, complex setup processes or disruptive changes to their normal routines,” said Shivan Bhargava, CEO, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala, Bharti Airtel.

All Airtel mobile customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana using smartphones – not available on feature phones -- now have automatic access to the free-of-cost solution without needing to request service or download an app.

In a release, Airtel said the AI-powered solution, developed in-house, uses a proprietary algorithm to identify and classify calls and text messages as ‘suspected spam’. The network powered by a state-of-the-art AI algorithm analyses various parameters such as the caller or sender’s usage patterns, call/SMS frequency and call duration among others on a real-time basis. By cross-referencing this information against known spam patterns, the system flags suspected spam calls and SMSes.

The solution has two filters – one at the network layer and another at the IT systems layer. Every call and SMS passes through this dual-layered AI shield. In two milliseconds the solution processes 1.5 billion messages and 2.5 billion calls. This is equivalent to processing 1 trillion records on a real-time basis using the power of AI.

The solution also alerts customers to malicious links received via SMS. For this, Airtel has built a centralised database of blacklisted URLs and every SMS is scanned in real-time by an AI algorithm to caution users from accidentality clicking on suspicious links. It can also detect anomalies such as frequent IMEI changes – a typical indicator of fraudulent behaviour, Airtel said.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:23 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.