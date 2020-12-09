AI direct flight to Chicago from Jan.15

Air India will be starting its direct, non-stop flight between Hyderabad and Chicago effective January 15, operating with Boeing 777-200 aircraft, with seat capacity of 238 (8 first class + 35 business class + 195 economy class), the GMR Hyderabad International Airport has announced on Wednesday.

Hyderabad-USA-Hyderabad, has been the largest unserved passenger Origin & Destination (O&D) market between India and the US, with a potential of over seven lakh passengers annually. It also offers proximity for passengers originating from the nearby Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Rajahmundry, Bhopal, and Tirupati among others pushing an additional demand of about 2.2 lakh passengers annually, said an official spokesman.

The current annual air cargo tonnage in the Hyderabad-USA market segment is pegged at 22,000 metric tonnes and growing at 8% annually so this flight could play an important role in providing the logistic support to transport COVID vaccines between the two regions, he said.

“This new non-stop route connecting Hyderabad and Chicago has been on our connectivity wish list for quite some time. And we are delighted that our very own national carrier Air India has commenced this service. We are constantly working on linking more cities domestic and international with focus on high standards of safety to serve our passengers,” said Airport CEO Pradeep Panicker, a press release said.