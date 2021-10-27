AI, Data Engineering solutions firm to hire 200 by March

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Engineering solutions consultancy Affine has opened a branch in Hyderabad and plans to hire 200 employees for the facility by March.

Talent availability in Hyderabad was one of the key factors behind the Bengaluru-headquartered firm’s decision to expand footprint here, CEO and co-founder Manas Agrawal said during a virtual media interaction on Wednesday.

The company will be specifically focusing on AI and cloud engineering skills during the hiring, he added. Stating that Hyderabad is poised to be one of the largest centres for the firm, which also has an office in Seattle, U.S., he said the plan is to increase the headcount to 350-400 here by December 2022.

“Hyderabad is big on Industry 4.0. It has emerged as the go-to destination for all tech companies,” Mr.Agrawal said, adding many of the firm’s US clients have offices here. “This city has a lot of potential for growth and development. Our engineers in R&D will work on some of the most innovative products and solutions for customers worldwide, focusing on engineering as a horizontal skill and BFSI and manufacturing as vertical skills.”