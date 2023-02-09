ADVERTISEMENT

AI challenge to predict heat wave, air quality unveiled

February 09, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM), in partnership with Capgemini, has announced the launch of an academic grand challenge, for college students, to foster innovation to mitigate risks of climate change.

The aim is to scout for innovative and viable solutions using emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to understand climate change better. Under the challenge, student teams from colleges across India are expected to build solutions to predict heat wave occurrences and air quality index (AQI) for five cities in Telangana – Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Khammam.

The top 10 teams will receive a combined seed funding worth ₹10 lakh and mentoring from the industry and other enabling organisations. The challenge is open to all student innovators, T-AIM said in a release on Thursday.

The teams will be selected based on their ability to understand code and the approach to solve the problem. Shortlisted teams will be given three weeks to submit a proof of concept. The submissions will be judged based on approach, technique, and result, it said. The winner will be announced in March.

