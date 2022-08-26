AI Challenge to help identify, classify potholes of Hyderabad

File photo of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers filling potholes at Venkatagiri locality in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

A Mobility AI Grand Challenge to assist Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation identify and classify potholes for targetted repairs has been rolled out by Telangana AI Mission.

“GHMC aims to identify and classify pothole severity across specified routes in Hyderabad using live and archived video feeds. The solutions developed using Artificial Intelligence will provide its officials additional insights to undertake targeted repair works,” T-AIM said in a release.

The Challenge is open to all innovators in the country and entries have opened. The innovators will be selected based on their approach note. Those shortlisted will get four weeks to develop a Proof of Concept and their submissions will be judged on approach, technique and result, said T-AIM, which is a Telangana government initiative devoted to AI.

The winning innovator will receive mentoring support and an award of upto Rs.20 lakh towards implementation of a potential pilot project with GHMC. The deadline to submit approach notes is September 16 and the winner will be announced in November.

Stating that the Mobility AI Grand Challenge, being conducted in partnership with Capgemini, is to foster innovation for GHMC, T-AIM said it had concluded a similar challenge for the Forest Department earlier this month.

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan expressed confidence that “this initiative of T-AIM will help GHMC utilise novel AI-based solutions to improve road safety.”

“With T-AIM, we are leveraging an open innovation ecosystem to select, advocate and support tech-enabled transformative solutions that are designed to make a difference to people and life,” said Anurag Pratap, VP and CSR Leader at Capgemini India.

TiHAN, India’s first autonomous navigation facility at IIT Hyderabad and INAI-IHub Data, the applied AI research centre at IIIT-H are partners to this challenge. While TiHAN will provide intellectual support, INAI-IHub Data will provide Bodhyaan 1.0, the data capture platform.