Ahobila Math head in city

Sri Ahobila Math’s head Sri Ranganatha Yateendra Desikan was received with full honours when he arrived here from Gadwal on Monday. He will be camping here and continuing his daily puja till early next month at the DD colony premises. The Jeeyar’s 62nd birthday will be celebrated from June 24 to 28, which will be marked by special pujas and rituals . For details, call 27423943/9441827767.