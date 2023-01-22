Ahead of Formula E championship, 26 race cars to arrive in Hyderabad

January 22, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Hyderabad

As many as 26 Formula E cars are set to arrive in Hyderabad on the intervening night of February 2-3 as the city gears up to host the Formula E World Championship next month.

The docks are cleared as, in a first, the Central government has given clearance to land three charter flights ferrying close to 26 racing cars from Riyad to land in the city airport with designated parking slots. The cars will be flown back to South Africa after the race ends.

The Gen3, the fastest, lightest, most powerful and most efficient electric race cars will roll on the city’s street circuit for season nine of the World Championship.

“The Central government has given special clearance for the racing cars to come directly to Hyderabad. This is huge. Suppose, if it were to land in Mumbai or Chennai, it would take at least 48 hours for the cars to reach Hyderabad and that’s a logistical challenge. The clearance gives us time to focus on other aspects of racing,” Dilbagh Gill, CEO of Ace Nxt Gen, told The Hindu in an exclusive chat.

Overseeing operations at the race track, Mr.Gill said his team is ready to handle the logistics and that the track is getting the final touches ahead of hosting India’s maiden Formula E race.

“The Hyderabad airport is excellent and it’s easy to handle things, from bringing the cars to race-related equipment; it is not going to be a problem. Around Tank Bund, we have identified areas where we can store our equipment, near Prasad’s Imax, and additionally, we have got three acres of area. The teams will start coming from Tuesday of the racing week. On Wednesday, we will give access to the garage where they will start building as per their needs and the cars will go out for the first test on Friday followed by the race,” he added.