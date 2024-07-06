Agritech firm Growero unveils AI-powered pest forecast platform 

A pest forecast platform that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), historical weather data and data from remote sensing and satellite to provide precise forecast on pest or disease has been launched by agritech firm Growero Technologies in Hyderabad on July 4, 2024.

It will help farmers with judicious use of agro chemicals thus saving them money as well lead to less loading of chemicals into the ecosystem, the company said. Besides the platform, the company has unveiled a new category of products under its Eco Booster brand and an innovation to conserve water in the farms.

“These solutions mark a significant advancement in sustainable farming practices and are aimed at revolutionising Indian agriculture industry,” CEO Navdeep Mehta said in a release.

On the water conservation solution, Managing director Devendra Dasari said the innovative technology helps reduce up to 50% water requirement and is first of its kind in India.

Founder and director Srikanth PJ said the company is focussed on providing innovative, affordable and sustainable solutions that transform agriculture. It has registered more than 160 crop protection chemicals. Strategic Marketing Manager – India Tarun Panta said four new products have been launched under the Eco Booster brand.