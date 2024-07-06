GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Agritech firm Growero unveils AI-powered pest forecast platform 

Published - July 06, 2024 04:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Leadership team members and senior executives of agritech firm Growero Technologies at new product launch in Hyderabad on July 4, 2024.

Leadership team members and senior executives of agritech firm Growero Technologies at new product launch in Hyderabad on July 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A pest forecast platform that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), historical weather data and data from remote sensing and satellite to provide precise forecast on pest or disease has been launched by agritech firm Growero Technologies in Hyderabad on July 4, 2024.

It will help farmers with judicious use of agro chemicals thus saving them money as well lead to less loading of chemicals into the ecosystem, the company said. Besides the platform, the company has unveiled a new category of products under its Eco Booster brand and an innovation to conserve water in the farms.

“These solutions mark a significant advancement in sustainable farming practices and are aimed at revolutionising Indian agriculture industry,” CEO Navdeep Mehta said in a release.

On the water conservation solution, Managing director Devendra Dasari said the innovative technology helps reduce up to 50% water requirement and is first of its kind in India.

Founder and director Srikanth PJ said the company is focussed on providing innovative, affordable and sustainable solutions that transform agriculture. It has registered more than 160 crop protection chemicals. Strategic Marketing Manager – India Tarun Panta said four new products have been launched under the Eco Booster brand.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.